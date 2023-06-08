UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Secures INBAR Membership To Support Bamboo Value Chain Development

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Pakistan secures INBAR membership to support Bamboo value chain development

Pakistan has become a member of International Bamboo and Rattan Organization (INBAR) which would support the country in the propagation and value chain development of Bamboo in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan has become a member of International Bamboo and Rattan Organization (INBAR) which would support the country in the propagation and value chain development of Bamboo in the country.

INBAR is an inter-governmental organization established in 1997 to promote environmentally sustainable use of Bamboo and Rattan, said the Economic Survey 2022-23 unveiled on Thursday.

Currently, the INBAR Secretariat is conducting a study on Bamboo Sector Development in Pakistan, mainly focusing on Bamboo resource monitoring system; market and value chain development; enabling policies and regulations thatsupport the use of bamboo for socioeconomic and environmental development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Market

Recent Stories

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch ..

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch in Chitral

21 minutes ago
 Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Baloc ..

Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Balochistan

21 minutes ago
 DFM conducts major direct deals on 5 million shar ..

DFM conducts major direct deals on 5 million shares of Gulf Navigation Holding ..

45 minutes ago
 Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate ..

Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate Credit Suisse Takeover Deal

51 minutes ago
 PTI chief's arrogance & ego cause party's disinteg ..

PTI chief's arrogance & ego cause party's disintegration: Marriyum

54 minutes ago
 Strict action against recovery MEPCO staff, offici ..

Strict action against recovery MEPCO staff, officials for failing to achieve rec ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.