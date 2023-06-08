Pakistan secures INBAR membership to support Bamboo value chain development

Pakistan has become a member of International Bamboo and Rattan Organization (INBAR) which would support the country in the propagation and value chain development of Bamboo in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan has become a member of International Bamboo and Rattan Organization (INBAR) which would support the country in the propagation and value chain development of Bamboo in the country.

INBAR is an inter-governmental organization established in 1997 to promote environmentally sustainable use of Bamboo and Rattan, said the Economic Survey 2022-23 unveiled on Thursday.

Currently, the INBAR Secretariat is conducting a study on Bamboo Sector Development in Pakistan, mainly focusing on Bamboo resource monitoring system; market and value chain development; enabling policies and regulations thatsupport the use of bamboo for socioeconomic and environmental development.