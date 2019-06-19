UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Secures Permanent Membership Of SCO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:23 PM

Pakistan has secured permanent membership of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Youth Council which would benefit country's youth under various programmes of PM Youth Affairs (PMYA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan has secured permanent membership of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Youth Council which would benefit country's youth under various programmes of PM Youth Affairs (PMYA).

According to an official, SCO would empower maximum youth of Pakistani youth through providing diverse job opportunities across the globe.

"SCO will benefit youth and will give them exposure to the best international opportunities", he stated. He said SCO would select young people from the country to make them successful entrepreneurers. "It is for the first time that our country has secured permanent membershipof SCO which would help empower youth socially and economically", he stated.

