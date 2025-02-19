Pakistan Secures Presidency Of DCO Council For 2026
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Pakistan has been elected as the President of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Council for 2026.
The announcement was made by Jordan’s Minister for Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Sami Smeirat, during the 4th DCO General Assembly in Jordan, said a news release.
Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, is attending the assembly, actively representing Pakistan’s stance on global digital cooperation.
Pakistan’s leadership in digital development was further recognized with its inclusion in the DCO Executive Committee, underscoring its growing influence in the digital economy.
Addressing the DCO General Assembly, Shaza Fatima Khawaja expressed Pakistan’s commitment to digital investment and economic transformation.
She disclosed that Pakistan is fully prepared to take on a leadership role in shaping the global digital economy.
A major highlight of Pakistan’s participation was the announcement that the country will lead the Digital Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Initiative, set to launch in April 2025 in collaboration with the DCO and the World Economic Forum.
This initiative aims to attract global investment into Pakistan’s rapidly expanding digital sector.
Pakistan’s digital transformation strategy was prominently showcased at the assembly, further strengthening its global partnerships in the technology sector. The country’s growing role in the digital revolution marks the beginning of a new era in digital economic development.
With this milestone, Pakistan has reaffirmed its position as a key player in the global digital landscape, paving the way for enhanced international cooperation and investment in its digital economy.
