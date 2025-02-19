Open Menu

Pakistan Secures Presidency Of DCO Council For 2026

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Pakistan secures Presidency of DCO council for 2026

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Pakistan has been elected as the President of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Council for 2026.

The announcement was made by Jordan’s Minister for Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Sami Smeirat, during the 4th DCO General Assembly in Jordan, said a news release.

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, is attending the assembly, actively representing Pakistan’s stance on global digital cooperation.

Pakistan’s leadership in digital development was further recognized with its inclusion in the DCO Executive Committee, underscoring its growing influence in the digital economy.

Addressing the DCO General Assembly, Shaza Fatima Khawaja expressed Pakistan’s commitment to digital investment and economic transformation.

She disclosed that Pakistan is fully prepared to take on a leadership role in shaping the global digital economy.

A major highlight of Pakistan’s participation was the announcement that the country will lead the Digital Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Initiative, set to launch in April 2025 in collaboration with the DCO and the World Economic Forum.

This initiative aims to attract global investment into Pakistan’s rapidly expanding digital sector.

Pakistan’s digital transformation strategy was prominently showcased at the assembly, further strengthening its global partnerships in the technology sector. The country’s growing role in the digital revolution marks the beginning of a new era in digital economic development.

With this milestone, Pakistan has reaffirmed its position as a key player in the global digital landscape, paving the way for enhanced international cooperation and investment in its digital economy.

Recent Stories

EDGE launches new Armoured and Robotic Combat Vehi ..

EDGE launches new Armoured and Robotic Combat Vehicle at IDEX

7 minutes ago
 EDGE Group, Nokia collaborate to strengthen secure ..

EDGE Group, Nokia collaborate to strengthen secure communications for defence se ..

22 minutes ago
 DP World records highest cargo volumes at Jebel Al ..

DP World records highest cargo volumes at Jebel Ali Port since 2015

37 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AE ..

Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AED1.7 billion in 2024

51 minutes ago
 UAE Chambers delegation meets Mauritius PM to enha ..

UAE Chambers delegation meets Mauritius PM to enhance economic cooperation

52 minutes ago
 SRTI Park hosts ‘Innovation Day’ as part of ' ..

SRTI Park hosts ‘Innovation Day’ as part of 'UAE Innovates 2025'

52 minutes ago
Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister meets with ..

Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister meets with NMO Chairman

52 minutes ago
 FTA increases inspection visits to 93,000 in 2024

FTA increases inspection visits to 93,000 in 2024

1 hour ago
 AMMROC, Marshall sign strategic service agreement ..

AMMROC, Marshall sign strategic service agreement to advance C-130 fleet readine ..

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of in ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless C ..

1 hour ago
 CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house

1 hour ago
 Calidus, France's Safran Electronics & Defence ann ..

Calidus, France's Safran Electronics & Defence announce strategic MoU

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan