UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Seeking End To Faith-based Hatred, Discrimination Against Muslims: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 15, 2023 | 12:44 PM

Pakistan seeking end to faith-based hatred, discrimination against Muslims: PM

Shehbaz Sharif has said Islam, like other religions, stands tall for tolerance, respect, peace and human development.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday Pakistan joins the world community in seeking an end to all forms of hatred, profiling and discrimination against Muslims on the basis of faith.

In a tweet on the eve of International Day to combat Islamophobia, being observed on Wednesday, he said islam, like other religions, stands tall for tolerance, respect, peace and human development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Muslim All

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD Securities offers trading account ope ..

Emirates NBD Securities offers trading account opening through DFM application

2 minutes ago
 Deyaar launches seafront residential tower Mar Cas ..

Deyaar launches seafront residential tower Mar Casa

2 minutes ago
 TECOM Group shareholders approve AED200 million ca ..

TECOM Group shareholders approve AED200 million cash dividend for H2 2022

2 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs HoT for new multipurpose term ..

AD Ports Group signs HoT for new multipurpose terminal in Pointe Noire Port, Con ..

3 minutes ago
 MoHRE, GPSSA review developments related to NAFIS ..

MoHRE, GPSSA review developments related to NAFIS programme

3 minutes ago
 DEWA achieves exceptional results in Brand Finance ..

DEWA achieves exceptional results in Brand Finance rankings

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.