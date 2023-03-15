Pakistan seeking end to faith-based hatred, discrimination against Muslims: PM

(@Abdulla99267510)

Shehbaz Sharif has said Islam, like other religions, stands tall for tolerance, respect, peace and human development.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday Pakistan joins the world community in seeking an end to all forms of hatred, profiling and discrimination against Muslims on the basis of faith.

In a tweet on the eve of International Day to combat Islamophobia, being observed on Wednesday, he said islam, like other religions, stands tall for tolerance, respect, peace and human development.