Pakistan seeking options to take up Kashmir issue at ICJ: Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said Pakistan was seeking options for taking up the Kashmir issue at the International Court of Justice (ICJ)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said Pakistan was seeking options for taking up the Kashmir issue at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"We are contemplating over the options including opinion of legal experts regarding the recent Indian move on Kashmir status," he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative in United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi would meet the president of Security Council, he added.

In reply to a question regarding United States help on Kashmir, he said India had played a dangerous game and in that regard, United States President Donald Trump should play his role.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi was of the view that all the human rights loving nations and organizations should come forward to play their effective influence over this matter.

To another question he said, "We had some idea that India might make such a move against the Kashmiri people living in Indian Occupied Valley." Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, had held telephonic conversation with the Turkish president regarding current situation in Kashmir.

The foreign minister said that Indian authorities had sent former chief ministers of Indian Occupied Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti and Umer Abdullah, to jail.

Voicing his serious concern over the latest move of Indian rulers, he said if the people of Jammu and Kashmir expressed reaction over the current status on Jammu and Kashmir, then it could jeopardize the peace atmosphere of South Asian region.

Afghan peace talks had entered into a crucial stage, and in the present scenario, all the powerful states should play their role for maintaining peace in this region, he added.