UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Seeking Options To Take Up Kashmir Issue At ICJ: Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan seeking options to take up Kashmir issue at ICJ: Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said Pakistan was seeking options for taking up the Kashmir issue at the International Court of Justice (ICJ)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said Pakistan was seeking options for taking up the Kashmir issue at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"We are contemplating over the options including opinion of legal experts regarding the recent Indian move on Kashmir status," he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative in United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi would meet the president of Security Council, he added.

In reply to a question regarding United States help on Kashmir, he said India had played a dangerous game and in that regard, United States President Donald Trump should play his role.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi was of the view that all the human rights loving nations and organizations should come forward to play their effective influence over this matter.

To another question he said, "We had some idea that India might make such a move against the Kashmiri people living in Indian Occupied Valley." Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, had held telephonic conversation with the Turkish president regarding current situation in Kashmir.

The foreign minister said that Indian authorities had sent former chief ministers of Indian Occupied Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti and Umer Abdullah, to jail.

Voicing his serious concern over the latest move of Indian rulers, he said if the people of Jammu and Kashmir expressed reaction over the current status on Jammu and Kashmir, then it could jeopardize the peace atmosphere of South Asian region.

Afghan peace talks had entered into a crucial stage, and in the present scenario, all the powerful states should play their role for maintaining peace in this region, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister United Nations Jail Trump Jammu United States Maleeha Lodhi Mufti All Asia Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan wants to raise illegal Indian decision in ..

13 seconds ago

Babar Awan condemns cluster bomb attacks on civili ..

21 minutes ago

Balochistan Governor urges business community to p ..

22 minutes ago

Speakers call for educating people on interfaith h ..

22 minutes ago

Asian countries to use social media to prevent ext ..

45 minutes ago

Australia win first Ashes Test against England by ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.