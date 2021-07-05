UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Seeks Australia's Help For Human Resource Development

Muhammad Irfan 2 seconds ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 10:32 PM

Pakistan seeks Australia's help for human resource development

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar here on Monday held a meeting with Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Geoffrey Shaw and discussed different ways and means for development of human resource, as well as, agriculture sector in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar here on Monday held a meeting with Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Geoffrey Shaw and discussed different ways and means for development of human resource, as well as, agriculture sector in the country.

According to the SAPM's office statement, both sides deliberated over as to how Pakistan could learn from the Australian government's best practices for skill development of its youth and the uplift of its agriculture sector.

Matters pertaining to educational collaboration including internship and scholarship to Pakistani youth in Australia also came under discussion.

The meeting decided to hold a webinar between youth councils of both the countries, which was termed imperative for establishing strong bonding between their young people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Australia Agriculture Young From Government Best

Recent Stories

Emirates Publishers Association highlights startup ..

47 minutes ago

Wheat Review Committee revises local wheat output ..

4 seconds ago

Pakistan highly values brotherly ties with Turkey ..

5 seconds ago

Police arrest ten accused from different parts of ..

7 seconds ago

Brent Crude Tops $77 Per Barrel First Time Since O ..

24 minutes ago

French Producers Association Hopes Deliveries to R ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.