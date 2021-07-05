Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar here on Monday held a meeting with Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Geoffrey Shaw and discussed different ways and means for development of human resource, as well as, agriculture sector in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar here on Monday held a meeting with Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Geoffrey Shaw and discussed different ways and means for development of human resource, as well as, agriculture sector in the country.

According to the SAPM's office statement, both sides deliberated over as to how Pakistan could learn from the Australian government's best practices for skill development of its youth and the uplift of its agriculture sector.

Matters pertaining to educational collaboration including internship and scholarship to Pakistani youth in Australia also came under discussion.

The meeting decided to hold a webinar between youth councils of both the countries, which was termed imperative for establishing strong bonding between their young people.