UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Seeks Chinese Investment In Construction Sector: Secretary Housing

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 06:59 PM

Pakistan seeks Chinese investment in construction sector: Secretary Housing

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Thursday said that Pakistan sought Chinese investment in construction sector in order to build low cost housing units and upgrade slums for low income citizens across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ):Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Thursday said that Pakistan sought Chinese investment in construction sector in order to build low cost housing units and upgrade slums for low income citizens across the country.

CEO China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd, (CSCEC) Chang Chun called on the secretary and discussed the details in that regard.

Chang Chun, requested for the renewal of MoU which was signed in September 2021 and inclusion of housing and construction sector within the scope of CPEC.

Shallwani said Chinese investment would bring extensive job opportunities in the country and promote economic development in Pakistan.

The secretary housing extended his full support to further strengthen cooperation with China in the fields of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

The two sides also agreed to start working on the new MoU for Urban regeneration and upgradation of slums through a safe, decent, and affordable vertical Housing projects in Pakistan.

Representatives of Law Ministry, Economic Affairs Division, Communication Ministry and Ministry of Housing and Works also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Job CPEC September (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Russia Ready to Invest in Indonesia's New Capital ..

Russia Ready to Invest in Indonesia's New Capital - Ambassador

8 minutes ago
 Serbian President Vows to Further Boost Energy, In ..

Serbian President Vows to Further Boost Energy, Infrastructure Cooperation With ..

8 minutes ago
 Libya's Oil Minister Says US' NOPEC Bill Will Dest ..

Libya's Oil Minister Says US' NOPEC Bill Will Destabilize Oil Markets If Adopted

1 minute ago
 India Considers Grain Deal Useful for Food Securit ..

India Considers Grain Deal Useful for Food Security of Developing World - Foreig ..

1 minute ago
 Putin Urges Russian Business to Invest in Construc ..

Putin Urges Russian Business to Invest in Construction of North-South Project

1 minute ago
 AD&SJ orders release of 11 prisoners

AD&SJ orders release of 11 prisoners

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.