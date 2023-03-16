Pakistan seeks Chinese investment in construction sector: Secretary Housing

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Thursday said that Pakistan sought Chinese investment in construction sector in order to build low cost housing units and upgrade slums for low income citizens across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ):Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Thursday said that Pakistan sought Chinese investment in construction sector in order to build low cost housing units and upgrade slums for low income citizens across the country.

CEO China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd, (CSCEC) Chang Chun called on the secretary and discussed the details in that regard.

Chang Chun, requested for the renewal of MoU which was signed in September 2021 and inclusion of housing and construction sector within the scope of CPEC.

Shallwani said Chinese investment would bring extensive job opportunities in the country and promote economic development in Pakistan.

The secretary housing extended his full support to further strengthen cooperation with China in the fields of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

The two sides also agreed to start working on the new MoU for Urban regeneration and upgradation of slums through a safe, decent, and affordable vertical Housing projects in Pakistan.

Representatives of Law Ministry, Economic Affairs Division, Communication Ministry and Ministry of Housing and Works also attended the meeting.