Pakistan Seeks Common Muslim Stance at UNGA Session on Israel-Palestine Conflict - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has held consultations with several Muslim countries in New York to work out a uniform stance at the upcoming UN General Assembly meeting on the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian hostilities, Palestine's Geo news reported on Thursday.

The Pakistani foreign minister arrived in New York earlier on Thursday along with his counterparts from Palestine, Turkey, and Tunisia.

According to the report, Qureshi hosted a dinner at the Pakistani Consulate General where he invited and urged the envoys of member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to take a unanimous stance at the assembly meeting.

UNGA President Volkan Bozkir of Turkey, and the foreign ministers of Palestine, Turkey, and Tunisia were reportedly also present at the dinner.

The emergency General Assembly meeting comes after failed attempts by the UN Security Council to curb the ongoing violence between Israel and Palestine's Hamas movement. The Security Council was unable to adopt a joint statement on Israeli-Palestinian conflict because of the veto of the United States, which insisted on Israel's right to defend itself militarily.

The exchange of airstrikes between Israel and the Gaza Strip has continued since May 10. The sides blame the deadly face-off on each other.