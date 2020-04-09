UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Seeks Custody Of ISIS-K Leader Aslam Farooqi From Afghanistan For Further Investigation: FO

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 08:43 PM

Pakistan on Thursday demanded Afghanistan to hand over the ISIS-K leader Aslam Farooqi, who was involved in anti-Pakistan activities and was arrested by the Afghan authorities on April 5, for further investigation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday demanded Afghanistan to hand over the ISIS-K leader Aslam Farooqi, who was involved in anti-Pakistan activities and was arrested by the Afghan authorities on April 5, for further investigation.

"The Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and conveyed Pakistan's views with regard to the arrest of ISIS-K leader, Aslam Farooqi, by the Afghan authorities on 5 April 2020," Foreign Office Spokesperson Ms Aisha Farooqui said in a statement.

According to the statement, it was emphasized that Pakistan had been expressing its concerns over the activities of the group, which were clearly detrimental to Pakistan.

Pakistan's position in that regard was being regularly shared with the Government of Afghanistan and others concerned, she added.

The spokesperson further said it was underscored to the ambassador that since Aslam Farooqi was involved in anti-Pakistan activities in Afghanistan, he should be handed-over to Pakistan for further investigations. "It was further underlined that the two sides should coordinate actions against the menace of terrorism, including through established mechanisms", the statement concluded.

It may be mentioned here that ISIS-K (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Khorasan group) is a branch of Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), active in Afghanistan.

