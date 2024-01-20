Open Menu

Pakistan Seeks Friendly Ties With All Countries: Caretaker PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 20, 2024 | 03:16 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2024) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs briefed the Caretaker Federal Cabinet about the situation arising from the Iranian attack on Pakistan on 16 January, 2024.

In a meeting of the Federal Cabinet held under the chairmanship of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, the details of the attack, as well as Pakistan's response, were shared.

The Cabinet lauded the high professionalism with which the Pakistan Armed Forces responded to the breach of the Pakistan's sovereignty and how the entire government machinery worked in unison in this regard.

Addressing the federal cabinet, the Prime Minister affirmed that Pakistan is a law abiding and peace loving country and it seeks friendly and cooperative relations with all countries, particularly its neighbors.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly countries that have historically enjoyed fraternal and cooperative relations marked by respect and affection.

He said that it is in the interest of both countries to take steps to restore the relationship to what it was prior to January 16.

The Prime Minister said that, in this regard, Pakistan would welcome and reciprocate all positive measures from the Iranian side.

