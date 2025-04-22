Open Menu

Pakistan Seeks Green Partnership With Rwanda, Says Climate Change Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Pakistan is eager to partner with Rwanda in green economy initiatives, stated Dr. Shazra Mansab Kharal, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Climate Change, during a meeting with Rwanda’s Foreign Minister, Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe, here on Tuesday.

Both nations emphasized strengthening bilateral ties through cultural exchanges and environmental collaboration.

Dr. Mansab highlighted opportunities to boost Pakistani exports in footballs, surgical equipment, and pharmaceuticals while praising Rwanda’s environmental policies, particularly its 2008 ban on plastic bags.

"Environmental protection is not just a government priority but a global one," she said, adding that Pakistan aims to enhance climate legislation and sustainable projects like "Recharge Pakistan.

Rwanda’s Foreign Minister commended Pakistan’s 10 billion Tree Tsunami initiative and shared Rwanda’s progress in green infrastructure, including Kigali’s transformation into a carbon-neutral city.

Both leaders agreed on exploring technical cooperation and green technology investments to advance shared climate goals.

The meeting underscored the need for global collaboration in climate governance, with Dr. Mansab reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to climate justice despite business opposition to plastic bans.

