Pakistan seeks int’l collaboration to combat water related issues: Ahmad Irfan Aslam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Water Resources, Ahmad Irfan Aslam on Thursday said Pakistan was highly grateful to IAHR for extending its all-out support in various areas of national development, in particular the climate change and water sector.

During a meeting with the President of International Association for Hydro-Environment Engineering and Research (IAHR), Philippe Gourbesville, he said IAHR was playing an outstanding role in strengthening Pakistan’s relation with the international comity to mitigate flood’s damage and climate related issues.

Ministry of Water Resources, Federal Joint Secretary, Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah and Chairman Federal Flood Commission, Ahmad Kamal were also present in the meeting.

The president of IAHR conveyed that the vision of his organization was to offer support to the national organizations in the field of climate change adaptation and mitigation, energy transition and carbon neutrality, water related disaster mitigation and digital transformation.

Indonesia, China, Spain, France, Chili, Brazil, and other countries were already on this platform, and this initiative would significantly contribute to support Pakistan’s planning and strategies to combat water and climate related issues, he added.

Later on, the caretaker minister for water resources endorsed that irrigation departments from the provinces and Pakistan Meteorological Department would also be brought into the umbrella of IAHR for better understanding and joint collaboration.

He expressed his hope that Pakistan would soon be able to overcome its water sector issues and be able to develop its water sector on modern lines with sustained international cooperation.