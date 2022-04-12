Pakistan Seeks Peace, Cooperation With India - New Prime Minister Sharif

Pakistan wants peaceful relations and cooperation with India, the new Pakistani prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, said on Tuesday

"Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let's secure peace and focus on socio-economic development of our people," Sharif tweeted in response to Monday congratulations by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Sunday, on its second try, the Pakistani parliament ousted Imran Khan from the post of prime minister in a vote of no-confidence, with the motion succeeding by a vote of 174-0.

On Monday, the parliament elected opposition leader Sharif from the Pakistan Muslim League-N as the new prime minister. The 70 year old promised in his inauguration speech on Monday to continue building relationships with other countries on the basis of mutual respect, equality and peace.

India and Pakistan have fought several wars over Kashmir since gaining independence in 1947. However, their ties hit rock bottom in 2019 after the Indian government stripped the Jammu and Kashmir state of its special status and broke it up into two union territories. India controls the southern part of the Kashmir region, while Pakistan and China occupy its northwestern and northeastern parts, respectively.