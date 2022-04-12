UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Seeks Peace, Cooperation With India - New Prime Minister Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Pakistan Seeks Peace, Cooperation With India - New Prime Minister Sharif

Pakistan wants peaceful relations and cooperation with India, the new Pakistani prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Pakistan wants peaceful relations and cooperation with India, the new Pakistani prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, said on Tuesday.

"Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let's secure peace and focus on socio-economic development of our people," Sharif tweeted in response to Monday congratulations by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Sunday, on its second try, the Pakistani parliament ousted Imran Khan from the post of prime minister in a vote of no-confidence, with the motion succeeding by a vote of 174-0.

On Monday, the parliament elected opposition leader Sharif from the Pakistan Muslim League-N as the new prime minister. The 70 year old promised in his inauguration speech on Monday to continue building relationships with other countries on the basis of mutual respect, equality and peace.

India and Pakistan have fought several wars over Kashmir since gaining independence in 1947. However, their ties hit rock bottom in 2019 after the Indian government stripped the Jammu and Kashmir state of its special status and broke it up into two union territories. India controls the southern part of the Kashmir region, while Pakistan and China occupy its northwestern and northeastern parts, respectively.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister China Parliament Vote Narendra Modi Jammu Independence Turkish Lira Sunday 2019 Muslim Post From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

New York Police Say Still Investigating Reasons Be ..

New York Police Say Still Investigating Reasons Behind Subway Station Mass Shoot ..

2 minutes ago
 Thirteen Injured in Brooklyn Subway Shooting, 1 Vi ..

Thirteen Injured in Brooklyn Subway Shooting, 1 Victim In Critical Condition - R ..

3 minutes ago
 Le Pen Rules Out Teaming Up With Zemmour After Ele ..

Le Pen Rules Out Teaming Up With Zemmour After Election

3 minutes ago
 Somalia at risk of famine 'catastrophe': UN agenci ..

Somalia at risk of famine 'catastrophe': UN agencies

3 minutes ago
 Five held with narcotics

Five held with narcotics

1 hour ago
 Chinese media accords wide coverage to Shehbaz Sha ..

Chinese media accords wide coverage to Shehbaz Sharif's election as prime minist ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.