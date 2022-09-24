UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Seeks Peace, Good Relations With Its Neighbours: Kaira

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Pakistan seeks peace, good relations with its neighbours: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday said that Pakistan was ready to dialogue on all issues with India, including Kashmir, and looking for good relations with all its neighbours.

Talking to ptv news, Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader said the illegal process of changing Kashmir's territorial status against the UN resolutions, and the wishes of Kashmiris were strongly protested by Pakistan, and all political parties and state institutions have the same stand on this issue.

Talking to PTV News, the PPP's senior leader said Pakistan had strongly protested the India's illegal move of changing Kashmir's territorial status against the UN resolutions and the wishes of Kashmiris. "All the political parties in Pakistan and state institutions have the same stand on the issue," he added.

He said Pakistan never sought war, rather it was a peace-seeker, which never shied away from negotiating with India on any issue.

Kaira praised the speech of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) by saying that the PM skilfully drew the world's attention to the Kashmir issue.

Likewise, he added, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also stressed on the peaceful resolution of the protracted Kashmir issue in his meetings and speeches at various international forums.

Answering to a question regarding climate change and its effects on Pakistan, he said the PM and the foreign minister had presented the position of Pakistan in a very comprehensive manner and made the whole world realize the devastating effects of climate change on Pakistan.

"Pakistan's survival is seriously threatened and the world has pledged to support Pakistan." Unfortunately, Kaira said, some political opportunist were criticizing the PM's recent international visit, but in view of the prevailing situation, his visit was very necessary to make the international community aware of the flood disasters, and to help boost financial aid for flood relief."zkz-shz

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Resolution Prime Minister World United Nations Flood Threatened Qamar Zaman Kaira Visit Gilgit Baltistan Same Pakistan Peoples Party All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PTV

Recent Stories

FM calls for generous int’l support for rehabili ..

FM calls for generous int’l support for rehabilitation of flood-hit people

19 minutes ago
 Shah Nawaz Amir says he killed wife in self-defenc ..

Shah Nawaz Amir says he killed wife in self-defence

2 hours ago
 Dar may be next finance minister, says Sanaullah

Dar may be next finance minister, says Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terr ..

Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terrorism at UN against neighbours

4 hours ago
 Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, fina ..

Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, financial loss during police raid ..

6 hours ago
 Three terrorists killed by security forces in sepa ..

Three terrorists killed by security forces in separate operations

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.