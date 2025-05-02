Open Menu

Pakistan Seeks Stronger Global Partnerships On Climate Environment

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2025 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Pakistan has stepped up efforts to strengthen international cooperation on climate change and environmental protection through high-level talks with Qatar and the European Union (EU).

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Dr. Musadik Malik, met with Qatar’s Environment Minister, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, and the EU’s Circular Economy Director, Ciobanu Dordea, on Friday to discuss joint initiatives in clean energy, wildlife conservation, and carbon markets.

With Qatar, Pakistan explored collaboration in petrochemical recycling and carbon trading.

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to mutually beneficial initiatives," stated the press release.

During talks with the EU, Dr. Malik highlighted Pakistan’s shift toward a circular economy, urging global frameworks to better represent developing nations.

The EU and Qatar praised Pakistan’s environmental efforts and its role in advancing sustainability goals.

Dr. Malik reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to "working closely with international partners to address climate challenges and accelerate the green transition."

The meetings emphasized Pakistan’s focus on technology-sharing and private-sector engagement in green economic growth.

