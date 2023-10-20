Open Menu

Pakistan Seeks To Learn From Xinjiang's Success In Agricultural Modernization: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 20, 2023 | 03:26 PM

Pakistan seeks to learn from Xinjiang's success in agricultural modernization: PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar says Pakistan seeks to learn from Xinjiang's success in agricultural modernization. We would also aim to set up a joint agricultural demonstration zone in Pakistan to introduce modern farming techniques and practices.

URUMQI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2023) Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has expressed Pakistan's interest in partnering with Xinjiang in promoting connectivity in terms of infrastructure development, economic synergy, trade and investment, agriculture, educational exchanges, science and technology, people-to-people connections.

Addressing the students and faculty of Xinjiang University in Urumqi on Friday, he said Pakistan seeks to learn from Xinjiang's success in agricultural modernization. We would also aim to set up a joint agricultural demonstration zone in Pakistan to introduce modern farming techniques and practices.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan aims to develop linkages between the Industries of Xinjiang and Pakistan especially Gilgit-Baltistan region. He said one particular area in this regard could be solar energy, a key sector in Xinjiang.

He said we look forward to promote cultural and people to connections with Xinjiang. He invited tourists from Xinjiang and other parts of China to visit tourist places in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said Xinjiang holds a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis as our neighboring region with longstanding cultural and historical linkages. He said Khunjerab border connecting Pakistan and China through this region is a more than a geographical demarcation. It is not only a channel of trade and transportation but also a vital bridge that connects the two great nations.

He said we will jointly work to identify the respective strengths of Gilgit-Baltistan and Xinjiang and build on our synergies for improving the livelihoods of the people of our region.

The Prime Minister said as per consensus reached in Beijing, our land border at Khunjerab will be converted into an all-weather border. We will like to upgrade the customs and other logistic services to facilitate trade and movement of people. He said Pakistan aims to utilize Xinjiang's position as an important nod of CPEC and its linkages with Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said China and Pakistan relationship is unique and special. It is rooted in bilateral trust, mutual respect and shared aspirations and invaluable warm that has been nurtured by successive generations of leadership and peoples of our countries.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said Pakistan views its ties with China from a strategic long term perspective. He said in this ever changing global landscape, Pakistan-China friendship is a constant and will remain so. He said building on the success of our political ties, the two countries have placed special focus on the economic partnership manifested in CPEC.

The Prime Minister also visited the History Museum of Xinjiang University where he was briefed with regard to the history of the 99 year old Xinjiang University.

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar interacted with the students of Xinjiang University and also had a group photo with them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology China Agriculture Visit CPEC Urumqi Beijing Border From

Recent Stories

5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with In ..

5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with Infinix ZERO 30 5G

39 minutes ago
 vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence ..

Vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage lat ..

DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage latest AI technologies within eme ..

1 hour ago
 COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action ..

COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action at Arctic Circle Assembly

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowle ..

Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowledge on housing projects

1 hour ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ausralia

2 hours ago
ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during G ..

ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during GITEX

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &qu ..

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &quot;Union Fortress 9&quot; mili ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Paki ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2 ..

COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2023' exercise

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia clash beco ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia clash becomes top trend on social media

3 hours ago
 Six terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in W ..

Six terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in Waziristan encounters

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan