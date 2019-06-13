Pakistan Seeks to Play Peacemaking Role Worldwide - Khan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) SLAMABAD, June 13 (Sputnik), Valentina Shvartsman - ISLAMABAD (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) slamabad wants to play a reconciling role on the global stage and is against joining military coalitions, Pakistani Prime Minister ISLAMABAD (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) mran Khan told Sputnik in an interview.

"My government believes that we want to be a country, which will bring countries together, which will play a part in reconciling differences between countries. But we would never want to be part of any country, which joins any war coalitions. We want to play a part in bringing countries together, and peace, and trade, so that we can have more harmony in this world.

So I am an idealist and that is what I believe," Khan said.

The Pakistani prime minister stressed that the world should focus on eliminating poverty and boosting trade.

"The world should combine together to end poverty. It should reduce these tensions in the world. All the tensions that are going on in the middle East ... the Muslim world is suffering from some sort of war, some sort of bloodshed. And I'm a pacifist, who believes that military is no way of resolving issues in this world," Khan said.

"And Pakistan has suffered a lot in these last 10-15 years after joining the US war on terror. And we've suffered a lot," the prime minister added.