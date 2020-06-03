Pakistan Seeks to Ramp Up Defense Ties With Russia, Including Supplies - Ambassador

Though satisfied with the current level of defense cooperation with Moscow, Islamabad seeks to ramp it up further, including in the area of defense supplies, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan told Sputnik in an interview

According to the Pakistani diplomat, significant progress has been achieved in defense ties between the two countries over the past five-10 years.

"We look forward to further development of this relationship, and, of course, the defense procurement or defense supplies is part of this relationship.

This is an ongoing process, but I can assure you is that we are satisfied with the level of cooperation we have achieved," Khan said.

"While we are satisfied, we do not want to stop here. We want to go further, and we are confident that this direction is good, the political support from the top-level leadership is there. We are confident that much progress will be achieved in this domain also, like in other domains," the ambassador added.