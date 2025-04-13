Pakistan Sees Economic Revival Under Nawaz Sharif's Leadership: Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh
Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 10:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment board Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh emphasized the need for collective decision-making for the country's benefit, highlighting the progress made under Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's leadership. He expressed his views while talking to media person in Chiniot on Sunday.
Qaiser Sheikh pointed out that during Sharif's previous tenure, Pakistan was developing rapidly and had successfully eliminated terrorism.
He attributed the current economic growth to the government's efforts, citing a projected 4% GDP growth rate next year. He also mentioned that the benefits of reduced global oil prices would be passed on to the people.
Inflation has decreased to 0.7% in March 2025, reserves have reached $15.7 billion, remittances have increased by 32.5%, exports have risen by 7.
7% from July to March, reaching $24.7 billion, he informed.
On this occasion, Sheikh encouraged investors to tap into Pakistan's potential, highlighting the Board of Investment's role in promoting local and foreign investment.
Sheikh noted that countries like China have made significant progress, with exports reaching $3.5 trillion, far surpassing Pakistan's $32 billion.
He emphasized the need for Pakistan to leverage its investment opportunities to bridge this gap.
The minister expressed confidence in the government's economic direction, stating that Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif's administration is working hard to address people's problems.
He also criticized opposition parties, particularly PTI, for their ineffective protests and social media politics.
