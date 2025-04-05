Pakistan sees economic stability under current govt: Danyal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, on Saturday highlighted the country's progress under the current government saying Pakistan has achieved both political and economic stability.

Speaking at a press conference here, Chaudhry emphasized that despite initial predictions of bankruptcy within 24 to 48 hours by the previous government the country has seen an improvement in foreign reserves.

Four million families received digital cash assistance during Ramadan, while three million people in Punjab received a Rs 10,000 ration package. 12 million people benefited from relief through Ramadan bazars.

Chaudhry credited the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government for resolving the energy crisis that plagued Pakistan in 2013, with load shedding reaching 22 to 23 hours. The government provided thousands of megawatts to the grid, significantly improving the situation.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was revived after a brief halt due to the discontinuity of our government in 2018, he said. Due to Prime Minister’s struggles, Rs 7.41 per unit cut in power rates was a major relief to the consumers, he said.

Chaudhry highlighted the government's efforts to bring transparency to the country, citing international institutions' positive analysis. He also criticized the opposition for alleged corruption, 33 fake degrees at Swabi University, bogus candidates at Badashah University and illegal hiring in Agriculture University.

He said previous government also took two Arab rupees on the name of mosques which they put on their social media and insaaf team. Eithsab commsion couldn’t work in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. We will also expose their corruption in the coming days, he said.

The previous government claimed that they have planted 1.8 billion trees but not even 20 per cent of it exists in reality and their corruption goes on. They were weakening our institutions and country through that corruption money, he said.

We are not good in making propaganda or doing abusing politics but when it comes to deliverance, making bridges, roads, infrastructure and economy we have and will deliver to the people.

The government has launched various public welfare projects, including Kisan Program supporting farmers through the Kisan card and tractor program, improved healthcare services and registering over 1.5 million people for housing initiatives through Apni Chat Apna Ghar program.

He reported positive economic indicators, including GDP Growth, stock market which was recognized as Asia's top-performing market.

The IT Sector revenue will see growth to cross $4 billion in the coming years and business sector has seen increased investment due to decreased interest rates.