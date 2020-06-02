UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Sees Record Spike In Coronavirus Cases As Government Prepares To Lift Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 06:19 PM

Pakistan Sees Record Spike in Coronavirus Cases As Government Prepares to Lift Lockdown

Pakistan recorded 3,938 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, topping the high of 3,039 cases seen last Saturday, according to the newest government figures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Pakistan recorded 3,938 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, topping the high of 3,039 cases seen last Saturday, according to the newest government figures.

The country has so far reported 76,398 cases.

With further 78 coronavirus deaths reported in the past day, the death toll now stands at 1,621, which is equal to a 2.1 percent mortality rate.

Pakistan's second most populous Sindh province leads the count with a total of 29,647 cases, followed by Punjab with 27,850.

Despite the rising toll, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Monday that his government will lift the coronavirus lockdown to save the national economy from a meltdown.

