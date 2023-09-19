Open Menu

Pakistan Sees Sharp Rise In Registered Voters, Claims ECP

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2023 | 03:54 PM

Pakistan sees sharp rise in registered voters, claims ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan says in 2018, there were approximately 105.95 million registered voters, but this number has surged to nearly 127 million (126,980,272) by July 2023.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2023) The latest data released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday revealed significant changes in voter registration figures from 2018 to 2023.

In 2018, there were approximately 105.95 million registered voters, but this number has surged to nearly 127 million (126,980,272) by July 2023.

Breaking it down, there are now over 68.50 million (68,508,258) male voters, while female voters have reached 58.47 million (58,472,014) this year.

Notably, Islamabad has witnessed a considerable increase in registered voters, rising from 765,447 in 2018 to over 1.04 million (1,041,554) in 2023, according to the ECP.

Moving on to the provinces, Punjab's voter count has risen to 72.3 million (72,310,582) this year, compared to 60.6 million (60,672,771) in 2018. In Sindh, the numbers have climbed from 22.3 million (22,391,244) in 2018 to 26.6 million (26,651,161) in 2023.

In 2018, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the then-Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) had 10.53 million (15,314,659) and 2.5 million (2,512,284) registered voters, respectively. However, these figures have now surged to 20.169 million (21,692,381) in 2023.

Balochistan has also seen an increase, with 5.28 million (5,284,594) registered voters in 2023, compared to 4.29 million (4,299,494) in 2018.

The ECP recently announced the completion of the delimitation process by November 30, with the goal of expediting upcoming elections. A specific election date will be determined in coordination with political parties, and elections are expected to occur no later than mid-February, or even by the end of January if the delimitation process concludes earlier.

The ECP confirmed that the delimitation would adhere to the new census approved by the Council of Common Interest (CCI) in August.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Male January July August November 2018 From Million

Recent Stories

Diplomatic crisis escalates: India expels Canadian ..

Diplomatic crisis escalates: India expels Canadian diplomat amidst allegations o ..

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi ports achieves 37% growth in digital cus ..

Abu Dhabi ports achieves 37% growth in digital customs transactions in H1 2023: ..

2 hours ago
 UNGA session to help Pakistan present stance on co ..

UNGA session to help Pakistan present stance on core global issues: Munir Akram

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM in New York to represent Pakistan at ..

Caretaker PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA Session beginning today

3 hours ago
 Govt plans to introduce digital currency in Pakist ..

Govt plans to introduce digital currency in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

8 hours ago
 Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begi ..

Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begin on 20th September

15 hours ago
 UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to a ..

UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to achieve peace in Yemen

15 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral coopera ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments

16 hours ago
 Mugger killed, accomplices flee

Mugger killed, accomplices flee

16 hours ago
 Engineers association demands one-year income, exp ..

Engineers association demands one-year income, expenditure record from HDA

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan