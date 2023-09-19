Pakistan sees sharp rise in registered voters, claims ECP

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2023) The latest data released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday revealed significant changes in voter registration figures from 2018 to 2023.

In 2018, there were approximately 105.95 million registered voters, but this number has surged to nearly 127 million (126,980,272) by July 2023.

Breaking it down, there are now over 68.50 million (68,508,258) male voters, while female voters have reached 58.47 million (58,472,014) this year.

Notably, Islamabad has witnessed a considerable increase in registered voters, rising from 765,447 in 2018 to over 1.04 million (1,041,554) in 2023, according to the ECP.

Moving on to the provinces, Punjab's voter count has risen to 72.3 million (72,310,582) this year, compared to 60.6 million (60,672,771) in 2018. In Sindh, the numbers have climbed from 22.3 million (22,391,244) in 2018 to 26.6 million (26,651,161) in 2023.

In 2018, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the then-Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) had 10.53 million (15,314,659) and 2.5 million (2,512,284) registered voters, respectively. However, these figures have now surged to 20.169 million (21,692,381) in 2023.

Balochistan has also seen an increase, with 5.28 million (5,284,594) registered voters in 2023, compared to 4.29 million (4,299,494) in 2018.

The ECP recently announced the completion of the delimitation process by November 30, with the goal of expediting upcoming elections. A specific election date will be determined in coordination with political parties, and elections are expected to occur no later than mid-February, or even by the end of January if the delimitation process concludes earlier.

The ECP confirmed that the delimitation would adhere to the new census approved by the Council of Common Interest (CCI) in August.