Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

(@FahadShabbir)

A Senate delegation, led by Leader of the House Ishaq Dar, visited the Pakistan Mission to the United Nations in Geneva to participate in the World Trade Organization's Public Forum, following an invitation by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :A Senate delegation, led by Leader of the House Ishaq Dar, visited the Pakistan Mission to the United Nations in Geneva to participate in the World Trade Organization's Public Forum, following an invitation by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, welcomed the delegation and provided an overview of Pakistan's active involvement with various international organizations.

He highlighted the country's engagement in critical areas such as human rights, health, humanitarian efforts, and trade and development matters, according to a press release.

Senator Ishaq Dar underscored Pakistan's stance and focus on the global economic agenda, emphasizing the importance of a fairer international economic system.

Apart from participation in the Public Forum, the delegation is also scheduled to meet heads of important international organizations based in Geneva.

Senators Azam Nazeer Tarar, Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah and Kamran Murtaza are also part of the Senate delegation.