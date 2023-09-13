Open Menu

Pakistan Senate Delegation Joins Global Trade Discussions In Geneva

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2023 | 12:01 PM

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

The delegation is also scheduled to meet heads of important international organizations based in Geneva.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13rd, 2023) A Senate delegation, led by Leader of the House Ishaq Dar, is in Geneva to participate in the World Trade Organization’s Public Forum.

The delegation is also scheduled to meet heads of important international organizations based in Geneva.

Earlier, the delegation visited Pakistan Mission to the United Nations in Geneva, where Ambassador Khalil Hashmi provided an overview of Pakistan’s active involvement with various international organizations.

He highlighted the country’s engagement in critical areas such as human rights, health, humanitarian efforts, and trade and development matters.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Ishaq Dar underscored Pakistan’s stance and focus on global economic agenda and emphasized the importance of a fairer international economic system.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate World United Nations Ishaq Dar Geneva

Recent Stories

Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

14 minutes ago
 US reiterates support to improve investment climat ..

US reiterates support to improve investment climate in Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand ..

Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand of Imran Khan, Qureshi in cip ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s end ..

UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s enduring commitment to rule of la ..

1 hour ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Albania to UAE

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in ..

Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in Cairo

11 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in poll ..

Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in polls

12 hours ago
 Race against time to find survivors 4 days after M ..

Race against time to find survivors 4 days after Morocco quake

12 hours ago
 India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka ..

India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka

13 hours ago
 Vingegaard earns Vuelta stage 16 win and cuts Kuss ..

Vingegaard earns Vuelta stage 16 win and cuts Kuss lead

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan