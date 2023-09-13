Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva    

, , , ,

The delegation is also scheduled to meet heads of important international organizations based in Geneva.

GENEVA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13rd, 2023) A Senate delegation, led by Leader of the House Ishaq Dar, is in Geneva to participate in the World Trade Organization’s Public Forum.

Earlier, the delegation visited Pakistan Mission to the United Nations in Geneva, where Ambassador Khalil Hashmi provided an overview of Pakistan’s active involvement with various international organizations.

He highlighted the country’s engagement in critical areas such as human rights, health, humanitarian efforts, and trade and development matters.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Ishaq Dar underscored Pakistan’s stance and focus on global economic agenda and emphasized the importance of a fairer international economic system.