Pakistan Send 4th Consignment Of Humanitarian Aid For Gaza People
Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2024 | 07:23 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Pakistan on Sunday sent fourth consignment of humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza.
As part of the Government of Pakistan's directions, the Pakistan Air Force provided its service aircraft for the NDMA coordinated fourth aid tranche, which also had the contribution of Pakistan Army and Al-Khidmat Foundation, an NDMA press release said.
Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Ahmad Rabaie, representatives of the Al-Khidmat Foundation, and senior officers of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Armed Forces attended the send-off ceremony at Nur Khan Air Base.
The relief items were sent through special Pakistan Airforce IL-78 flight to Jordan, for further distribution to the affected people of Gaza.
Expressing deep concern over the escalating situation in Gaza, Foreign Minister Jilani reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and urged an immediate cessation of hostilities to allow for the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance to those in need.
The Palestinian ambassador, on the occasion, expressed his deep gratitude to the people of Pakistan for the ongoing support , expressing their solidarity with their Palestinian brothers and sisters.
This fourth relief consignment comprises approx 20 tons of aid, including 13 tons of essential medical supplies and seven tons of dry food items as per ground needs at Gaza.
Earlier, the NDMA had sent three relief consignments which included special winterized tents, blankets, surgical supplies, medicines, and food packs for the distressed people of Gaza, and more aid is also planned to be sent.
"In the time of hardship, Pakistan's unwavering support stands with the Palestinian brothers and sisters," the press release said.
