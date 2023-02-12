UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Sends 10-member Medical Team To Turkiye

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Pakistan sends 10-member medical team to Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :A 10-member medical team from Pakistan left for earthquake-affected Turkiye on Sunday to take part in the ongoing relief operations in the quake-hit areas.

According to the health ministry spokesperson, another medical team of 10 doctors from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) is set to leave for Syria later today.

He said that a ten-member medical team of PIMS along with the medicines left for Turkiye, while a separate 10-member doctors' team will leave for Syria today's evening.

Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel extended heartfelt sympathies to the brotherly Turkiye and Syrian people on the human and material loss in the wake of the recent devastating earthquake.

He said that Turkiye has always helped Pakistan and Islamabad will also not leave Turkiye at this testing time and will provide every possible support.

He said that the medical team will serve the earthquake victims with full dedication and commitment in both countries.

