Pakistan sends 100 tons humanitarian aid for Palestinians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Pakistan on Thursday sent humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine including medicine, tents and blankets.

A chartered aircraft carrying 100 tons of essential medical supplies, tents and blankets departed from Islamabad for Egypt this afternoon, the Foreign Office said.

From Egypt, the supplies will be transferred to the people of Gaza.

At least 3,785 Palestinians were killed in Gaza in Israeli strikes since Oct 7, the health ministry in Gaza said Thursday.

It comes as four more residential buildings were struck by Israeli air raids, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X.