Pakistan sends 100 tons of aid to Palestinians, first flight leaves this evening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The inaugural flight carrying 100 metric tons of essential relief items for marooned Palestinians is set to depart from Islamabad International Airport on Sunday evening as all logistical and operational arrangements have been finalized to ensure timely dispatch of the humanitarian consignment. The aid, comprising food items and medicines, will be flown to Amman, Jordan, for onward delivery to Palestine.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik will attend the departure ceremony as special guests.

The NDMA is sending a total of 200 tons of humanitarian aid to Palestine via special flights, marking the 17th consignment dispatched so far and raising Pakistan’s total aid sent to 1,715 tons.

The initiative, undertaken on the directives of the Prime Minister, reaffirms Pakistan’s continued commitment to supporting the Palestinian people during these difficult times.