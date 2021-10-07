UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Sends 13 More Aid Trucks To Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 04:14 PM

Pakistan sends 13 more aid trucks to Afghanistan

South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry Thursday announced that Pakistan has sent 13 more trucks of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan via Torkham border

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry Thursday announced that Pakistan has sent 13 more trucks of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan via Torkham border.

It was disclosed by Mian Kashif Ashfaq life member SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Pakistan chapter, and former Chairman FIEDMC while talking to a delegation of women entrepreneurs led by Sofia Haq, said a statement issued here.

He said Pak-Afghan cooperation forum which made arrangements for the food trucks were consisting of 174 tons which included 140 tons of flour,16 tons of sugar and 18 tons of rice.

The consignment was handed over to Afghan Deputy Minister for Refugees Affairs at the Thorkham border crossing point who prayed for better relationship between the two neighbouring Muslim countries and expressed gratitude to Pakistan for their cooperation.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq made an impassioned appeal to all segments of the society from different strata of life to come forward and send relief goods generously to their Afghan Muslim brothers who are in dire need of aid to meet their food requirements.

He said Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhamad Sarwar had also mobilised all available resources and in constant contact with philanthropists for arranging relief goods and food donations for their Afghan brethren. He said PFC would also contribute towards collecting relief goods and donate food items.

