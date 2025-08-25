Pakistan Sends 21st Relief Flight With 100 Tons Of Aid To Gaza
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Another special flight carrying the 21st consignment of 100 tons was sent from Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, as part of Pakistan’s continued commitment to providing essential supplies to the people of Gaza.
A special flight carrying 100 tonnes of relief goods departed from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, under the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
The shipment included ration bags, ready-to-eat meals, and canned fruit, aimed at addressing urgent food needs in Gaza. In the latest phase of relief operations, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has sent an additional 412 tonnes of essential supplies through five separate flights.
Earlier, on August 23, the 19th consignment comprising 100 tonnes was dispatched from Lahore, while the 4th shipment, carrying 12 tonnes of aid, departed from Islamabad.
With these latest efforts, the total volume of aid sent by Pakistan to Gaza has reached 2,027 tonnes across 21 consignments.
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, attended the dispatch ceremony as special guest. He was joined by government representatives and senior NDMA officials.
Addressing the occasion, the Federal Minister praised NDMA and partner welfare organizations for their swift and coordinated efforts. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people of Palestine and pledged that every possible effort would be made to meet their humanitarian needs during this critical time.
