Pakistan Sends 5th Tranche Of Humanitarian Aid To Gaza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Pakistan sends 5th tranche of humanitarian aid to Gaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Pakistan has dispatched the 5th tranche of humanitarian assistance for Gaza, consisting of winterized tents, tarpaulins, and blankets via PAF C-130.

“The flight will land in Al-Arish, Egypt, where the Pakistani Ambassador will receive the aid for onward delivery," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on its official X handle on Sunday.

This ongoing support underscored Pakistan's continued commitment to addressing the urgent humanitarian needs of the people of Gaza.

