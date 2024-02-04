Pakistan Sends 5th Tranche Of Humanitarian Aid To Gaza
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Pakistan has dispatched the 5th tranche of humanitarian assistance for Gaza, consisting of winterized tents, tarpaulins, and blankets via PAF C-130.
“The flight will land in Al-Arish, Egypt, where the Pakistani Ambassador will receive the aid for onward delivery," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on its official X handle on Sunday.
This ongoing support underscored Pakistan's continued commitment to addressing the urgent humanitarian needs of the people of Gaza.
