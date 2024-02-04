Pakistan sends 5th tranche of humanitarian aid to Gaza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Pakistan has dispatched the 5th tranche of humanitarian assistance for Gaza, consisting of winterized tents, tarpaulins, and blankets via PAF C-130.

“The flight will land in Al-Arish, Egypt, where the Pakistani Ambassador will receive the aid for onward delivery," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on its official X handle on Sunday.

This ongoing support underscored Pakistan's continued commitment to addressing the urgent humanitarian needs of the people of Gaza.