Pakistan Sends 8th Shipment Of Aid To Palestine
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation has coordinated to send another commercial cargo ship for the 8th tranche of relief assistance in accordance with the government of Pakistan's instructions to provide humanitarian support to the people of Gaza.
Additional Foreign Secretary Ahmed Amjad Ali, Palestinian Ambassador Ahmad Rabaie, Representatives of Al Khidmat Foundation, Senior officials of NDMA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Armed Forces attended the send-off ceremony at South Asia Pakistan Terminal (SAPT) Karachi, a news release said.
The shipment is destined to reach Said Port, Egypt for further distribution to the People of Gaza.
This 8th relief consignment comprises 350 tons of aid including medicines, hygiene kits, Female Dignity kits, dry ration, ready to eat food, jerry cans, and tents as per needs in Gaza.
Earlier, the NDMA sent six relief consignments comprising 630 tons of aid which included special winterized tents, blankets, surgical supplies, medicines, and food packs.
