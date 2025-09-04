Pakistan sends massive earthquake relief aid to Afghanistan on PM directions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) In a strong gesture of regional solidarity and humanitarian support, Pakistan handed over a massive consignment of relief goods to Afghan authorities at the Torkham border on Thursday, aimed at helping the victims of the recent devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.

Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam led the Pakistani delegation at the official handover ceremony, acting on the special directive of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The aid, dispatched by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), included 105 tons of essential items such as ration bags, tents, blankets, floor mats, and life-saving medicines.

The five-truck convoy, each carrying 40-foot containers, departed from NDMA’s Islamabad warehouse on September 3 and reached the Torkham border early on Thursday, where the goods were officially transferred to Afghan officials.

Present at the ceremony were Pakistan’s Consul General in Jalalabad, Shafqatullah, and Afghanistan’s Consul General in Peshawar, Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir, along with officials from both governments and representatives of the Afghan Embassy in Pakistan.

The aid comes in the aftermath of a 6.0 magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan, leaving at least 1,469 dead, nearly 3,700 injured, and affecting close to five million people till today reports. The villages in affected areas were reduced to rubble, with mud-brick homes collapsing on sleeping families.

Speaking to media at Torkham site, Engr Amir Muqam conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan. “We stand with our Afghan brothers and sisters during this hour of tragedy,” he said.

“This relief effort reflects the deep bond between our two nations. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally directed us to ensure immediate and effective assistance to quake hit Afghanistan.”

Muqam emphasized that Pakistan, having faced numerous natural disasters itself, understands the magnitude of such tragedies.

He recalled how floods had ravaged large parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Punjab, destroying infrastructure, agriculture, and livelihoods.

“We know what it means to lose homes, roads, crops, and loved ones,” he said. “That’s why we believe in standing with others during difficult times.”

The Federal Minister stressed that long-term regional prosperity is only possible through unity and collaboration.

“Peace, progress, and economic development in Pakistan and Afghanistan are interlinked,” he said. “We must work together to build a better future for our people. But Afghan soil should not be used against Pakistan’s interests.”

He also referenced Pakistan’s longstanding support to Afghanistan, including sheltering millions of Afghan refugees for over four decades.

“We hosted our Afghan brothers and sisters for 45 years,” he said. “Now, we hope to see them prosper in their own homeland.”

During his visit, Engr Muqam also visited a camp of Afghan refugees preparing to return home. He met with Afghan officials and listened to their concerns, especially regarding delays in documentation and customs processing.

In response, the Minister directed NADRA to double the number of centers for Proof of Registration (PoR) cardholders, and instructed customs authorities to install an additional scanner to expedite clearance processes.

Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir and other officials expressed gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for the timely and generous support.

This latest aid delivery reaffirms Pakistan’s role as a key regional humanitarian partner. The Afghan Embassy in Islamabad also issued a statement acknowledging the “swift and heartfelt” response by Pakistan, calling it a “gesture that will be remembered by the people of Afghanistan.”

As the trucks rolled across the border and into Afghan territory, they carried more than just relief supplies but they carried a message of empathy, regional cooperation, and the enduring human spirit in the face of disaster.