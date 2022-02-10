UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Sends Over 3000 Medical Staff To Kuwait Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 02:44 PM

Overseas Employment Corporation-- an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development would send over 3000 medical staff including doctors and paramedical staff to Kuwait soon

Talking to APP here on Thursday, an official said Pakistan has sent more than 3500 doctors, nurses, and medical technicians to Kuwait during the pandemic and 3000 more were in the pipeline.

To a question, he said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was also recruiting hundreds of medical professionals.

Qatar being old ties to Pakistan must also explore such an offer, he added.

He informed that the Qatar government would opened new offices in Peshawar and Lahore soon to facilitate people of both nations.

He said the incumbent government was taking various steps to produce skilled labour to meet the requirement of international labour market and generate more job opportunities for them.

He stated that more than 53 security agencies of Qatar had contacted for security personnel for their newly built stadiums, adding, more than 5000 Pakistani security personnel were being hired on five-year contract.

He stated that Pakistani professionals, especially doctors, were world renowned for their skills and they were endeavouring to explore more opportunities for them especially in by Qatar.

>