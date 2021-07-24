UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Sends Regular Army To Border With Afghanistan To Prevent Crossing - Minister

Sat 24th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) Pakistan's regular army was sent to the border with Afghanistan to prevent the possible infiltration by the Afghan soldiers and militants, the Dawn newspaper reported citing Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

"Now regular army troops are manning the border after replacing the paramilitary forces," the minister said as quoted by the newspaper.

The decision was made amid the unstable situation in the neighboring state. If Afghan troops flee to Pakistan, Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) militants may follow them and the conflict will spill over to Pakistan, the official said.

"It is time that the Afghan politicians and their military leadership learn to deal with their issues. We do not want to see that Pakistani soil is used in any way or by any side in the Afghan conflict, and we have assured the Afghan leadership of this policy," Ahmed added.

Afghanistan is seeing a confrontation between government forces and Taliban militants who have seized significant territories in rural areas and launched an offensive against large cities. As of July 9, the Taliban claims to control 85% of the country.

The Pakistani government announced that it will no longer welcome Afghan refugees.

