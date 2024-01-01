Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The government of Pakistan dispatched the third consignment of relief goods for the people of Gaza on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The government of Pakistan dispatched the third consignment of relief goods for the people of Gaza on Monday.

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani sent off the cargo with a special Pakistan Air Force aircraft at Noor Khan Airbase.

According to the Foreign Office, after arrival at Al Arish airport in Egypt, the consignment – which included medicine, surgical/medical items, hygiene kits and dry ration - will be handed over to the Red Crescent for onward distribution.

In his remarks at the send-off ceremony, Foreign Minister Jilani termed the consignment as a token of solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters on the first morning of the new Calendar year.

Reiterating Pakistan's unstinted support to the Palestinian people in their legitimate and valiant struggle for their right to self-determination, the foreign minister underlined the urgency of a ceasefire and unimpeded flow of humanitarian assistance to the people of occupied Gaza facing brutal Israeli aggression.

The Palestinian ambassador present at the ceremony thanked the Government and the people of Pakistan for continuous support especially the significant gesture of marking the new year by expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people.