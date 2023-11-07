Pakistan sends second consignment of 90 tonnes relief goods to Gaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Pakistan on Tuesday dispatched the second consignment of humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza.

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani saw off the special plane carrying 90 tonnes of hygiene kits, medicines, and food packages, here at Islamabad International Airport.

Palestine’s ambassador in Pakistan Ahmed Jawad Rabi’i, Minister for Human Rights Khalil George, and senior officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were present.

FM Jilani said Pakistan was sending humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza who were persistently facing oppression by the Israeli security forces.

He urged the international community to play its role in finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict by establishing an independent state of Palestine with Al-Quds as its capital.

He expressed Pakistan’s full solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters and condemned Israel’s brutal, disproportionate, and indiscriminate use of force against civilians, including women and children, currently besieged in Gaza.

The Foreign Minister underlined the urgency of bringing an immediate end to Israeli aggression and lifting the siege of Gaza. He called for upholding the principles of justice and humanity and facilitation of the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Jawad Rabi’i thanked the government of Pakistan for the relief goods and said the people in Gaza were facing extreme difficulties.

He said Pakistan always supported the cause of Palestine.

Earlier, Pakistan had sent its first consignment of 100 tones relief goods to Gaza on 19th October.