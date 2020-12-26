UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Sends Second Consignment Of Relief Assistance To Niger

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 10:38 PM

Pakistan sends second consignment of Relief Assistance to Niger

On the special instructions of the government, second Pakistan Air Force (PAF) C-130 aircraft reached Niamey to deliver relief goods for flood affected people of Niger

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :On the special instructions of the government, second Pakistan Air Force (PAF) C-130 aircraft reached Niamey to deliver relief goods for flood affected people of Niger.

The two C-130 aircraft had airlifted more than 34,000 lbs of relief goods to the brotherly country, said a PAF press release.

The relief goods were received at Niamey by caretaker Foreign Minister of Niger Marou Adamou along with numerous government and military dignitaries from Niger.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Niger Ahmed Ali Sirohey was also present at the occasion who reflected over historical bonds of trust and amity between the two countries.

The PAF transport fleet had a rich history of flying humanitarian assistance missions to populace distressed by natural calamities, both within the country and in other nations, as well.

