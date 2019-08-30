Pakistan sent strong message to international community :Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information & Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that by observing solidarity with besieged Kashmiris facing Indian state terrorism Pakistan had given a strong message to the international community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information & Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that by observing solidarity with besieged Kashmiris facing Indian state terrorism Pakistan had given a strong message to the international community.

Talking to a private news channel she said after Prime Minister Imran Khan has presented the government's strategy to highlight Kashmir issue globally the nation has exhibited great unity to express its concern over Kashmiris' plight.

"Friday the holiest day in islam was chosen for showing solidarity with the Kashmiris and masses gathered around the globe showed solidarity with the oppressed Kashmir's," she said.

The nation stood united against Indian atrocities in Jummu and Kashmir and national media played a vital role to spread the voice of innocent Kashmiris who were forcibly disconnected with the whole world, she mentioned.

Further emphasizing on national media's proactive role to highlight Kashmir issue, she said that cruel face of India and its brutal mindset against the Kashmir's must be unveiled.

Human rights were violated in IOK and this long standing dispute was internationalized by the efforts of PM Imran Khan who bravely informed the world that Kashmir was the only flash point between the two nuclear powers and Pakistan would go to any extent to save Kashmiris' fundamental rights, she stated.