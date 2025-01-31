Pakistan, Serbia Hold Bilateral Consultations
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 09:39 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The fifth round of Pakistan-Serbia Bilateral Political Consultations were held here on Friday.
Additional Secretary (Europe) Shafqat Ali Khan led the Pakistani delegation. The Serbian side was headed by the Secretary of State Damjan Jovic.
The two sides discussed important issues on the bilateral agenda including political relations, trade and economic cooperation and people to people contacts. Views were also exchanged on important regional and international issues.
Expressing satisfaction at the positive momentum in bilateral relations the two sides agreed to explore new avenues for collaboration.
