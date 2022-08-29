UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Seriously Concerned By India's Manipulation Of Twitter Platform: FO

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Pakistan seriously concerned by India's manipulation of Twitter platform: FO

Pakistan on Monday said it was seriously concerned by the news emanating from the Indian and US media that the Indian government had attempted to infiltrate the security system of eminent social media platform, Twitter, by forcing it to employ an Indian "agent/representative".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Monday said it was seriously concerned by the news emanating from the Indian and US media that the Indian government had attempted to infiltrate the security system of eminent social media platform, Twitter, by forcing it to employ an Indian "agent/representative".

As per media reports, the matter came up during Twitter's briefing to India's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology where legal depositions made in the US by a former Twitter employee were also discussed, a Foreign Office statement issued here said.

Regrettably, a large number of Twitter handles particularly those belonging to Kashmiri political leaders and media persons, continue to remain blocked due to India's frivolous legal objections.

Only last month, Pakistan also registered its strong protest with the Indian government over the blocking of access to content of several Twitter handles of Pakistan's diplomatic Missions as well as the national broadcaster Radio Pakistan, it added.

"Pakistan deplores India's brazen abuse of state-power and strong-arm tactics to manipulate and force-regulate the internet sphere. These actions are not only against international standards, obligations, norms, and framework of flow of information but also reflect the alarming pace of shrinking space for pluralistic voices and curbing of fundamental freedoms in India," the statement added.

Pakistan also called upon India to immediately reverse the blockage of Twitter accounts of Pakistan's diplomatic Missions and Radio Pakistan, to adhere to the established international norms and standards of freedom of expression as espoused by the United Nations, and desist from employing subterfuges to control the global Internet domain.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Protest Internet Foreign Office Technology United Nations Social Media Twitter Media From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Employment

Recent Stories

High taxes on sweetened beverages to generate Rs 6 ..

High taxes on sweetened beverages to generate Rs 60 bln revenue: Experts

1 minute ago
 Operational Headquarters to Increase Security of G ..

Operational Headquarters to Increase Security of Gov't Buildings in Baghdad - Re ..

1 minute ago
 Sherry Rehman apprises British, Australian envoys ..

Sherry Rehman apprises British, Australian envoys on flood relief efforts

1 minute ago
 Buildings to be sealed over dengue larvae: Secreta ..

Buildings to be sealed over dengue larvae: Secretary Housing

1 minute ago
 Russian Court Bans Novaya Gazeta Journalist Zayaki ..

Russian Court Bans Novaya Gazeta Journalist Zayakin From 'Certain Actions'

4 minutes ago
 Czech Republic Convenes EU Energy Ministers Extrao ..

Czech Republic Convenes EU Energy Ministers Extraordinary Meeting on September 9 ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.