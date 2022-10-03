UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Seriously Concerned Over Deteriorating Health Condition Of Hurriyat Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Pakistan seriously concerned over deteriorating health condition of Hurriyat leader

The Indian Charge d' Affaires (Cd'A) in Islamabad was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday and conveyed the Government of Pakistan's serious concerns over the deteriorating health condition of Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmed Shah, who has been incarcerated at the infamous Tihar Jail for the last five years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Indian Charge d' Affaires (Cd'A) in Islamabad was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday and conveyed the Government of Pakistan's serious concerns over the deteriorating health condition of Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmed Shah, who has been incarcerated at the infamous Tihar Jail for the last five years.

The Cd'A was told that the Indian authorities' failure to provide adequate medical care to Altaf Ahmed Shah, who had been diagnosed with renal cancer, was extremely disappointing. As a result of that negligence, Shah's condition was worsening as the cancer was spreading to other parts of his body.

It was noted with deep regret that despite repeated appeals by the family of Altaf Ahmed Shah, including letters addressed to the Indian prime minister, no action had been taken with regards to his health condition. The Indian government's callousness was evident from the fact that Altaf Shah had still not been hospitalized.

Despite the doctor's advice to arrange his diagnostic tests urgently in order to assess the extent of the disease, the tests were carried out after inordinate delays.

"It is deplorable that the Indian authorities continue to deny Shah's family the permission to meet him. The court hearing of his bail plea on humanitarian grounds is also being delayed. It is evident that Mr. Shah is being victimized and punished for being the son-in-law of revered Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani," it was stated.

The Cd'A was told to convey to the Government of India, Pakistan's demand that Altaf Ahmed Shah be immediately provided medical attention and released from prison. The Government of India had also been urged to desist from targeting the true representatives of the Kashmiri people by means of illegal incarcerations and mischievous implications in fictitious cases in a bid to stifle the voice of the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan India Islamabad Prime Minister Jail Syed Ali Shah Geelani Doctor Cancer Family From Government Court

Recent Stories

Foolproof security to be ensured during Eid Milad- ..

Foolproof security to be ensured during Eid Milad-un-Nabi

59 seconds ago
 PMSA seizes huge quantity of narcotics, arrests 12 ..

PMSA seizes huge quantity of narcotics, arrests 12 in separate operations

1 minute ago
 39th Annual Naat competition concludes in Abbottab ..

39th Annual Naat competition concludes in Abbottabad

1 minute ago
 CP&WB teams conduct anti-beggary operations

CP&WB teams conduct anti-beggary operations

1 minute ago
 US Diplomat to Discuss Semiconductor Supply Chains ..

US Diplomat to Discuss Semiconductor Supply Chains During Trip to Europe - State ..

3 minutes ago
 Ayaz Sadiq expresses gratitude for China during fl ..

Ayaz Sadiq expresses gratitude for China during floods catastrophe

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.