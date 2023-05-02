UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Services Academy Peshawar Delegation Visits PSCA

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Pakistan Services Academy Peshawar trainee officers delegation, which included 30 tehsildars, naib tehsildars, and faculty members, visited the Safe City Authority, here on Tuesda

During their visit, they were briefed about various departments of the authority, by Operations Commander SP Muhammad Asim Jasra and DSP Coordination Riaz Shahid.

The officers were provided with an overview of the operational and monitoring center, 15 emergency call center.

Operations Commander Asim Jasra stated that the Punjab safe cities authority is providing full technical support to Peshawar Safe City Project.

He also mentioned that a women safety app has been provided to protect the women of KPK.

The participating officers expressed their satisfaction over the visit and mentioned that it is an essential part of their training course, as it is crucial for bringing a positive change in the police culture. They acknowledged that the Safe City Project meets the demands of the new era and it should be extended to all of Punjab.

