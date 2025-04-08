- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan set to begin Astronaut training in China under historic space mission: Dr. Amir
Pakistan Set To Begin Astronaut Training In China Under Historic Space Mission: Dr. Amir
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Project Director of Pakistan’s Space Mission, Dr. Amir Ghauri, said on Tuesday that Pakistan has formally initiated its human spaceflight program in collaboration with China, marking a significant milestone in the country’s space ambitions.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said discussions with China began two years ago, and under the agreed framework, Pakistani astronauts will receive training at China’s Astronaut Training Center before being sent to the Chinese space station.
“This is a major milestone in Pakistan’s space vision. We aim to finalize the selection of our astronauts within this year and begin their training by January 2026,” he stated.
He further said, the astronaut training program will last ten months, after which a flight mission will be planned.
“Our astronaut will serve as a scientific mission specialist aboard the Chinese space station for approximately one week before returning to Earth,” he added.
He further said that the mission represents a national achievement and opens new horizons for scientific cooperation.
“We invite universities, academia, engineers, and professionals from the fields of science and technology to submit their proposals by April 30,” he added.
Recent Stories
UHS approves academia-industry expo, summer camps, and revival of grand rounds
SEC transfers elderly transportation from Sharjah Police to SSSD
AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel
Sharjah National Oil Corporation to host HSE EXPO 2025 on April 16
Karachi Kings’ owner urges others to avoid to tarnish PSL’s reputation
Dubai Chambers explores investment opportunities during Dubai-India Business For ..
SZBA announces winners, Cultural Personality of Year for 19th edition
US visas of nearly 450 international students abruptly revoked without prior not ..
UAE, India: Strategic partnerships drive bold economic future
Punjab govt submits report to SC on damages due to May 9 riots
Artificial Intelligence Programme launches 6th cohort in partnership with Univer ..
Mumbai court issues bailable arrest warrants for Bollywood actress Malaika Arora
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan set to begin Astronaut training in China under historic space mission: Dr. Amir2 minutes ago
-
Fifth International Public Health Conference 2025 kicks off at KMU2 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police action against pedestrian violations, register 12 FIRs2 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts at under-construction PIMS emergency building; safety chief arrested for negligence22 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review development projects22 minutes ago
-
Naib tehsildar escapes terrorist attack in Upper Orakzai22 minutes ago
-
Barrick Gold CEO highlights Reko Diq as key to Pakistan's mining future22 minutes ago
-
Win-win situation in Pakistan’s minerals sector to bring equal dividends to all: PM32 minutes ago
-
Win-win situation in Pakistan’s minerals sector to bring equal dividends to all: PM32 minutes ago
-
AJK SCBA seeks immediate constitutional action on new AJK CEC induction32 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts at PIMS hospital's under-construction emergency building; no casualties reported32 minutes ago
-
Integration of technology in healthcare top priority: Shaza Fatima32 minutes ago