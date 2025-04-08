Pakistan set to begin Astronaut training in China under historic space mission: Dr. Amir

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Project Director of Pakistan’s Space Mission, Dr. Amir Ghauri, said on Tuesday that Pakistan has formally initiated its human spaceflight program in collaboration with China, marking a significant milestone in the country’s space ambitions.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said discussions with China began two years ago, and under the agreed framework, Pakistani astronauts will receive training at China’s Astronaut Training Center before being sent to the Chinese space station.

“This is a major milestone in Pakistan’s space vision. We aim to finalize the selection of our astronauts within this year and begin their training by January 2026,” he stated.

He further said, the astronaut training program will last ten months, after which a flight mission will be planned.

“Our astronaut will serve as a scientific mission specialist aboard the Chinese space station for approximately one week before returning to Earth,” he added.

He further said that the mission represents a national achievement and opens new horizons for scientific cooperation.

“We invite universities, academia, engineers, and professionals from the fields of science and technology to submit their proposals by April 30,” he added.