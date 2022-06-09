UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Set To Boost Exports With Improved Product Quality: President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Pakistan set to boost exports with improved product quality: President

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said Pakistan, being a member of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF), was all set to boost its exports by improving the research and technology and enhancing the quality of products by conforming to international standards and regulatory requirements.

In his message on the World Accreditation Day, he extended his felicitation to the Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC) for joining IAF to celebrate World Accreditation Day on the theme "Sustainability in Economic Growth and the Environment".

President Alvi said the step would help creating awareness for laboratories, Halal certification bodies, and other certification organizations to register with PNAC.

He expressed confidence that the registration would help them in improving the quality of their products and services and their acceptance in the international markets.

He advised all the stakeholders to use fast-depleting natural resources by adopting internationally accepted eco-friendly norms and sustainable production practices by conforming with the proven health, and safety standards to achieve sustainability in economic growth while preserving national resources and protecting the environment.

The president urged all the relevant Pakistani entities to ensure their registration with PNAC and market their accredited products in national, regional and international markets with full confidence to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Exports Market All Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

1 hour ago
 PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

2 hours ago
 Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

2 hours ago
 Within the framework of the Meeting of the Ministe ..

Within the framework of the Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the C ..

3 hours ago
 2-Days national workshop on ‘Radiographic Imagin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.