Pakistan set to boost exports with improved product quality: President

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said Pakistan, being a member of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF), was all set to boost its exports by improving the research and technology and enhancing the quality of products by conforming to international standards and regulatory requirements.

In his message on the World Accreditation Day, he extended his felicitation to the Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC) for joining IAF to celebrate World Accreditation Day on the theme "Sustainability in Economic Growth and the Environment".

President Alvi said the step would help creating awareness for laboratories, Halal certification bodies, and other certification organizations to register with PNAC.

He expressed confidence that the registration would help them in improving the quality of their products and services and their acceptance in the international markets.

He advised all the stakeholders to use fast-depleting natural resources by adopting internationally accepted eco-friendly norms and sustainable production practices by conforming with the proven health, and safety standards to achieve sustainability in economic growth while preserving national resources and protecting the environment.

The president urged all the relevant Pakistani entities to ensure their registration with PNAC and market their accredited products in national, regional and international markets with full confidence to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors.