Pakistan Set To Boost Food, Snack Exports To Gulf States
Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Food and Snacks Exporters Association Pakistan (FSEAP) Regional Chairman Shahid Imran has said that Pakistan has immense potential to export food and snacks of international standards to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.
In a statement issued here on Friday, he highlighted that the country's agricultural diversity, coupled with its growing food processing sector, positions Pakistan as a competitive exporter in the global market.
He hinted that Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have good markets with significant opportunities for Pakistani exporters due to the high demand for quality food products in these regions.
He further noted that Pakistani food products, including snacks, spices, and processed foods, meet global standards and compete with international brands in terms of quality and affordability.
He called upon the government to provide more support to food exporters by facilitating access to international markets and ensuring compliance with the stringent regulations of Gulf states. He also urged exporters to focus on innovation, packaging, and marketing strategies to capture a larger share of the Gulf market, which is one of the fastest-growing regions for food and snacks imports.
Recent Stories
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP seeks report regarding clashes during vote recount in NA 2311 minute ago
-
Murder attempt: Police arrested accused2 minutes ago
-
13 held for carrying liquor2 minutes ago
-
ECOSF to hold webinar on `Enhancing Clinical Reasoning Skills’2 minutes ago
-
Fakhar Imam saddened by Elahi Buksh Soomro death12 minutes ago
-
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha17 minutes ago
-
Excise Deptt's new SOPs to tackle agent mafia21 minutes ago
-
Ayaz declares modern education necessary for girls21 minutes ago
-
PCGA Chairman visits CCRI, assures cooperation for cotton research promotion22 minutes ago
-
Boy commits suicide22 minutes ago
-
PTA conducts mobile QoS survey22 minutes ago
-
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors in Pakistan will lea ..30 minutes ago