Pakistan Set To Boost Food, Snack Exports To Gulf States

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Food and Snacks Exporters Association Pakistan (FSEAP) Regional Chairman Shahid Imran has said that Pakistan has immense potential to export food and snacks of international standards to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he highlighted that the country's agricultural diversity, coupled with its growing food processing sector, positions Pakistan as a competitive exporter in the global market.

He hinted that Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have good markets with significant opportunities for Pakistani exporters due to the high demand for quality food products in these regions.

He further noted that Pakistani food products, including snacks, spices, and processed foods, meet global standards and compete with international brands in terms of quality and affordability.

He called upon the government to provide more support to food exporters by facilitating access to international markets and ensuring compliance with the stringent regulations of Gulf states. He also urged exporters to focus on innovation, packaging, and marketing strategies to capture a larger share of the Gulf market, which is one of the fastest-growing regions for food and snacks imports.

