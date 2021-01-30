UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Set To Show Up India HR Abuses In IIOJK Globally On Feb 5

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 10:15 PM

Pakistan set to show up India HR abuses in IIOJK globally on Feb 5

As people of Kashmir still brave killings, detentions, heavy military deployment and communication blackout by India, Pakistan is again set to become the voice of the oppressed on February 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :As people of Kashmir still brave killings, detentions, heavy military deployment and communication blackout by India, Pakistan is again set to become the voice of the oppressed on February 5.

In order to reiterate its support to the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Pakistan will observe the annual Kashmir Solidarity Day next Friday.

The Day marks events, protests and human chains to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their decades old struggle for right to self determination as per the resolutions of the United Nations.

On this Day, the leadership of Pakistan, Kashmir as well as the civil society urges the UN, international community and major powers to exert their pressure on India for resolution of Kashmir issue � a nuclear flash point in the region.

This year too, the Day is being observed with hope that international community will realize the plight of Kashmiri brethren and pressurize India for resolution of Kashmir issue.

Kashmiris are struggling for the self-determination for more than 70 years. Even Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, during his visit to Srinagar in 1946, had declared Kashmir the jugular vein of Pakistan.

During their freedom struggle, thousands of Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives for this cause and thousands are kept under illegal detention.

Though the Indian forces had been subjugating the rights of Kashmiri people since decades, the territory has emerged as an epicenter of human rights abuses by Indian forces.

India has repeatedly betrayed Kashmiri people by overthrowing elected government and revoking special status of IIOJK.

India has embarked upon suppressing and muzzling the Kashmiri people through massive military presence under the draconian law of 'Armed Forces Special Powers Act'.

Rape, torture, denial of basic needs, unlawful detention, raids and disappearances have been amplified by Indian forces as tools of state sponsored terrorism.

However, the scenario in IIOJK has worsened after the extremist Hindutva-led BJP government assumed power. The BJP led government revoked special status of the IIOJK in violations of the UN resolutions on the dispute.

A couple of days ago, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated his call for nuclear-armed India and Pakistan to "come together and seriously discuss their problems" stemming from the unresolved Kashmir dispute.

Responding to a question, the UN chief warned that there was no "military solution" to the decades-old conflict.

"It is clear when seeing Pakistan and India, any military confrontation between the two would be a disaster of unmitigated proportions for both countries and for the whole world," he warned.

