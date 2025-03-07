Open Menu

Pakistan Sets March 31, 2025, Deadline For Afghan Citizen Card Holders To Leave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 10:29 PM

The Government of Pakistan has announced that all Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders must leave the country by March 31, 2025, as part of its ongoing Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program (IFRP)

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Interior, ACC holders are advised to depart voluntarily before the deadline. From April 1, 2025, authorities will begin deportation proceedings against those who remain.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Interior, ACC holders are advised to depart voluntarily before the deadline. From April 1, 2025, authorities will begin deportation proceedings against those who remain.

The government emphasized that Pakistan has provided ample time for a dignified return and assured that no individual will be mistreated during the process. It also stated that arrangements have been made for food and healthcare for returning individuals.

The repatriation program, which began on November 1, 2023, initially focused on undocumented foreigners. Now, the national leadership has extended the policy to include ACC holders as well.

Pakistan, which has hosted millions of Afghan refugees for decades, reaffirmed its commitment to responsible state policies but stressed that all individuals staying in the country must comply with legal requirements and abide by the Constitution of Pakistan.

This move follows growing concerns over national security and economic challenges, with authorities citing the need to regulate foreign residency within the country.

