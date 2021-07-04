UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Shared Solid Evidences Of Indian Terrorist Activities, Expects FATF To Take Action: FM

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 09:20 PM

Pakistan shared solid evidences of Indian terrorist activities, expects FATF to take action: FM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said that they had already shared solid evidences of Indian state sponsor terrorism inside Pakistan with the international community, which was, once again, vindicated after its involvement in Johar Town, Lahore, terrorist blast.

In a press statement, he expressed the confidence that Financial Action Task Force (FATF) would take action against India after evaluating these vital evidences.

He said now, they have irrefutable evidences of Indian terror financing. "Is not a responsibility of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to hold India accountable for its terror financing? If any action is not taken, then it will show dual standards," the minister maintained while posing a question.

The foreign minister said that it was their right to raise voice against such double standards. If FATF did not take any notice of India's financing of terrorism, then it would appear that the forum was a political forum and not a technical one.

Qureshi lauded efforts of the investigation agencies, counter terrorism department, agencies and Punjab police for showing their professionalism in unearthing the characters involved in the heinous Johar Town blast.

He said that he along with the National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf had held a presser some time back, in which they had shared their concerns with the world community.

The world was provided with evidences over Indian training of terrorists and supply of weapons, besides its terror financing, he added.

Qureshi said they had sent dossier of evidences to the United Nations, ambassadors of P-5 countries, diplomatic community and media. If the earlier evidences were taken seriously by them, terror incidents like the one in Johar Town, Lahore and several other terrorist acts in Balochistan would not have taken place, taking toll of precious human lives, he added.

The foreign minister also reiterated that Pakistan had taken steps against money laundering and terror financing through effective legislation as in the past, the national resources were plundered and laundered outside the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Terrorist Balochistan World Police United Nations Punjab Money Sunday Financial Action Task Force Media

Recent Stories

Arada Foundation dispatches lifesaving equipment t ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage delegation visits A ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th batch ..

1 hour ago

Shareholders laud Etihad Credit Insurance contribu ..

3 hours ago

UAEU, MBZUAI discuss cooperation

3 hours ago

Techniques developed at AUS labs give clean, effic ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.